Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

