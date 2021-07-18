Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of LEVI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $1,005,660.08. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,706.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,900 shares of company stock worth $22,110,177. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

