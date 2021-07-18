Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $351.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $347.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.18.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $317.91 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $239.25 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,155,889.98. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

