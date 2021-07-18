LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of TREE opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.43. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $4,791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter.

