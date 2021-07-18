Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.34 million and $243,007.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.22 or 0.99960932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

