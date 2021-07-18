Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 5,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

