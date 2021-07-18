Lantheus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 516 put options.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $54,905.61. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1,276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

