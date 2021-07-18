Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.21.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $3,427,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $155.12. 1,138,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

