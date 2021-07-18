Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LMRK stock remained flat at $$12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $330.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

