Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

LCY stock remained flat at $$12.17 during trading hours on Friday. 1,850,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

