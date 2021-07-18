Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.