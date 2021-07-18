Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $6.84 million and $54,154.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

