Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

