Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

