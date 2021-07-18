Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $287,833. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

