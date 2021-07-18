Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,822 shares of company stock worth $4,357,204 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

