Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KLYCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $10.75 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

