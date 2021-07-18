KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

