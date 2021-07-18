KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,513,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of KT worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in KT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 62,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KT by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

