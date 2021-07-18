Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDSMY shares. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

