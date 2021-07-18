Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.8 days.

Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

