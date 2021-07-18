Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.8 days.
Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
