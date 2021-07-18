Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.26 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

