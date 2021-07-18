Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,930 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Macy’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Macy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 506,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Elisa D. Garcia sold 103,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $2,086,360.26. Insiders sold 277,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.