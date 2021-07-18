Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $104.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

