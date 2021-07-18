Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGFHY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.