Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

