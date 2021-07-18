Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.