KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $15.66. KDDI shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 99,803 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get KDDI alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.08.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.