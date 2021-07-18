Kathryn P. O’neil Buys 20,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kathryn P. O’neil acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

