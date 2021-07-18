Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $57,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

