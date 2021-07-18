Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) & Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Critical Review

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and Ultrapar Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultrapar Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participações has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Ultrapar Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Ultrapar Participações 1.04% 8.78% 2.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Ultrapar Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Ultrapar Participações $15.77 billion N/A $173.32 million $0.16 23.50

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Ultrapar Participações beats Just Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; operates convenience stores; and offers lubricant-changing and automotive specialized services. Its Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, and fatty alcohols that are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The company's Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the North, Northeast, and Southeast regions of Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 7,107 Ipiranga service stations and 1,804 AmPm convenience stores; 1,172 Jet Oil franchises; 405 Extrafarma drugstores and 3 distribution centers; and 6 Ultracargo terminals with storage capacity of 838 thousand cubic meters. It also operates Abastece AÃ­, a digital payments app; and offers Km de Vantagens, a loyalty program. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

