Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £110 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

LON:JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,451.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

