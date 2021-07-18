JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,746 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.