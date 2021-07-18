JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $958,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Cerus worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cerus by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cerus by 38.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $837.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.