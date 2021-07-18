JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $936,000 Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SMBC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

