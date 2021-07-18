JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cass Information Systems worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASS opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

