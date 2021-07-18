JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of iBio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iBio by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.32 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -6.22.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

