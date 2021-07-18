JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€245.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €207.65 ($244.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €219.62.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.