John Edward Peller Sells 6,318 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$59,768.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,018.60.

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.