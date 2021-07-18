John Edward Peller Sells 6,318 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$59,768.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,018.60.
Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.13 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
