John C. /Ca/ Power Acquires 300,000 Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AHNR stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Athena Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Athena Gold Company Profile
