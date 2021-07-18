John C. /Ca/ Power Acquires 300,000 Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AHNR stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Athena Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.