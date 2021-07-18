JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Hanif Dahya Purchases 20,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Hanif Dahya bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.84 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

