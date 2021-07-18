Jeremy Liew Sells 82,648 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,368.00.
The Honest stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.
The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
