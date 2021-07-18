Jeremy Liew Sells 82,648 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,368.00.

The Honest stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

