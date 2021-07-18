Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,990 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $147,975.10.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $78,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.