Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $927.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

