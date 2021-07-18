Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.52 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

