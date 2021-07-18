Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATIP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ATIP stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

