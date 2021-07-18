Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.00.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

