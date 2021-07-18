Jeanette Sellers Sells 8,144 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.69. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

