JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post sales of $38.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.18 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $146.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

JD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,949. JD.com has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

