Jason Dale Sells 20,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.
Vital Farms stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $767.42 million and a PE ratio of 73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.
VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
