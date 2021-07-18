Jason Dale Sells 20,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

Vital Farms stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $767.42 million and a PE ratio of 73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.